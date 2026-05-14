Ryan Walters, Faithful MAGA Education Czar, Files For Divorce

Turns out school choice doesn't include spousal selection.
Ryan Walters, Faithful MAGA Education Czar, Files For Divorce
By Red PainterMay 14, 2026

Former Oklahoma Education Superintendent and Trump lover, Ryan Walters, has filed for divorce. It is unclear if this is related to his alleged love of porn or if the champion of "family values" was unable to value his own family.

A man who based his entire identity on Christian-conservative branding, loving Jesus, following the Bible and forcing good old fashioned family values down the throats of all students...can't follow the Bible and keep his family intact. Talk about hypocrisy.

Walters filed for divorce last week, seeking to end his marriage of 15 years. He states that the reason is 'a state of complete and irreconcilable incompatibility has arisen between the parties, which has destroyed the aims of the marriage of the parties and rendered its continuation impossible.'

Ironically, Walters is asking for "privacy" during this difficult time. Yet whole touting his moral leadership while working for the Department of Education, he made it his focus to degrade, harass and insult anyone not living a life that he felt was biblical - which to him meant straight, White, Christian....I guess staying married wasn't on his list.

No one knows the real reason for the divorce. Porn? Cheating? Him secretly being in the closet as a self hating gay man? I am sure the truth will come out one day. I bet it is one (or more) of the 3 possibilities I suggested.

How will this affect his future political aspirations? In a state like Oklahoma? Poorly. Will it affect his current job? Who knows. He is aligned with all the right folks if your agenda is hating marginalized communities. But if the cause of his divorce is something that would hurt his credibility with the base, is something that goes against the culture he supports, it may be an issue.

Turns out culture-warsmanship doesn't come with a prenup.

Enjoy divorce court, Ryan!

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