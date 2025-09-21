Trump's Tokyo Rose Lies About Trump's Involvement In Axing Kimmel

Trump spokes-liar Karoline Leavitt continues the gaslighting on Fox-not-news on the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel. Leavitt made an appearance on his former spokes-liar Kayleigh McEnany's new show this Saturday, and proceeded to pretend that Trump couldn't possibly have had anything to do with ABC sacking Kimmel because he heard about it while they were on a trip in the UK.

Never mind that Trump was openly gloating that he knew Kimmel might be next after what happened to Stephen Colbert, or that Trump is making no secret of the fact that he wants to go after even more networks and threaten their licenses, or that he's called negative reporting on him "illegal," or that even Ted Cruz of all people has called what Trump is doing dangerous.

Leavitt wants us to believe that Trump doesn't have a thing to do with what his goon at the FCC Brendan Carr is doing:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed on Saturday that the White House had no hand in ABC’s decision to suspend comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show. [...] Leavitt appeared on Fox News as Kayleigh McEnany’s first guest for her new show, Saturday in America. “I have seen no reporting that there was pressure from the White House on Jimmy Kimmel,” McEnany said. “There were public comments made by [FCC Chair Brendan] Carr, but no indication that there was a discussion with Sinclair or the like, but that would be lost upon much of the media.”

After belittling former President Obama for his remarks about Kimmel, Leavitt continued with the gaslighting:

“Did I miss something or is president Obama keyed into the inner workings of the Trump administration?” McEnany asked. “With all due respect to former President Obama, he has no idea what he’s talking about,” Leavitt answered. “The decision to fire Jimmy Kimmel and to cancel his show came from executives at ABC. That has now been reported. And I can assure you, it did not come from the White House, and there was no pressure given from the president of the United States.” Leavitt continued: How do I know that, Kayleigh? Because I was with the president of the United States when this news broke in the United Kingdom…and I actually brought this news to President Trump’s attention. He had no idea this was happening. It was a decision that was made by ABC because Jimmy Kimmel chose to knowingly lie to his audience on his program about the death of a highly respected man when our country is in a state of mourning. That was a decision that he made, and he is now facing a consequence for that decision and for that lie. Leavitt added that while Trump was”pleased” with ABC’s decision, “We had nothing to do with it.”

No one needs to be "keyed into" anything when you're doing the lawbreaking in plain sight. As Eric Swalwell said earlier this week, Carr had better go "get a lawyer" and save his records, because Democrats are coming after him for this if they retake the House.