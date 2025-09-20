Tyrant Trump Calls Negative Reporting Of Him 'Illegal'

Someone needs to remind this liar of what's in the 1st Amendment. As we've discussed here, Trump has been trying to make comedy illegal and silence entire networks that criticize him. Now he's taken it a step further and it trying to redefine free speech: Trump Claims Excessive Criticism of Him on TV Is ‘Illegal’ and ‘No Longer Free Speech’:

On Friday, Trump took questions from reporters in the Oval Office, where Jeff Mason of Reuters asked about the ongoing fallout after Charlie Kirk’s assassination last week, which culminated in ABC’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Jimmy Kimmel appeared to suggest, erroneously, that Kirk’s assassin is a conservative. [...]

“Do you see a difference between cancel culture and consequence culture?” Mason asked.

“I’m a very strong person for free speech,” the president replied. “But 97, 94, 95, 96% of the people are against me in the sense of the newscasts are against me. The stories are– they said 97% bad. So, they gave me 97, they’ll take a great story, and they’ll make it bad. See, I think that’s really illegal, personally.”

It is unclear where Trump got the 97% figure from. Even if true, such criticism is protected speech under the First Amendment.

He later added, “So, I think it’s very sad, but I think reporting has to be at least accurate, at least accurate to an extent. Again, when somebody is given, 97% of stories are bad about a person. That’s no longer free speech. That’s no longer anything. That’s just cheating. And they cheat, and they become really members of the Democrat national committee. That’s what they are, the networks, in my opinion. They’re just offshoots of the Democrat national committee.”