Snowflake Trump Looks To Silence Entire Networks That Criticize Him

State TV, here we come.
By NewsHound EllenSeptember 20, 2025

Fresh off the silencing of Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump pretended to have the right to shut down entire networks.

Via The New York Times:

President Trump threatened on Thursday to revoke broadcasting licenses over late-night hosts who speak negatively about him, escalating an assault against the media. “They’re giving me all this bad press, and they’re getting a license,” Mr. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, after ABC suspended the late-night Jimmy Kimmel Live show. “I would think maybe their license should be taken away.”

Acyn caught President Cry Baby whining, “When you have a network and you have evening shows and all they do is hit Trump… They’re licensed. They’re not allowed to do that.”

In reality, networks are 100% allowed to do that. “The F.C.C. does not regulate programming from networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC,” The Times noted. It quoted Anna Gomez, a Democratic member of the FCC: “This F.C.C. does not have the authority, the ability, or the constitutional right to police content or punish broadcasters for speech the government dislikes,” she said.

The real problem is whether, like ABC, networks and stations will obey in advance.

