SNL Mocks Crybaby Trump Attacking Comedy

During Saturday Night Live's cold open, James Austin Johnson impersonating Trump, interrupted a skit on Peter Hegseth and mimicked his crybaby antics against any satire on him.

"I'm just here keeping my eye on SNL making sure they don't do anything to mean about me," James Austin Johnson said.

"But they better be on their best behavior, otherwise they'll have to answer to my attack dog at the FCC, Brandon Carr."

Trump ended the segment by saying, “Remember: Daddy’s watching.”