SNL Mocks Ingraham's Few Remaining Sponsors

Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon was back this week with her version of Fox's The Ingraham Angle. McKinnon mocked everything from her attacks on the Biden administration, to Ted Cruz sucking up to Donald Trump, to Novak Djokovic being booted from Australia, but the bits in between the guests mocking what's left of her remaining sponsors was the part I enjoyed the most.
Here's more from The Hollywood Reporter:
Saturday Night Live’s latest cold open was filled with political and pop culture references from the previous weeks — including Novak Djokovic, Wordle, How I Met Your Father, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, the green M&M and, of course, Donald Trump. [...]
McKinnon’s Ingraham took a stab at Joe Biden’s presidency, saying that everyone could agree that “it’s a disaster.” She went on to list inflation, gas being $19 and the green M&M, who’s been “canceled just for being a whore.” [...]
Throughout the cold open, Ingraham thanked the sponsors she still had: COVID Negs, which gives you a negative result, even when you’re positive; White Pizza “for when Italian is too ethnic”; the Bible Belt; and Paula Deen’s Chickpea Mash, “not radical Islamic hummus.”
The final guest of her show was Johnson’s Donald Trump, who played a game of Wordle, featuring words such as Boost, Mayer, HIMYF, Momoa and Prada, which led to the final word, “Trump.”