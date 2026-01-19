ICE Forces Showering Citizen Outside Into Freezing Weather In His Underwear: Report

Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers reportedly grabbed a U.S. citizen while he was showering and forced him outside into the freezing cold in just his underwear.
By David EdwardsJanuary 19, 2026

In a Sunday Facebook post, Louansee Moua claimed that ICE broke down the door of her brother-in-law Saly's Minneapolis apartment.

The officers "trashed the place, handcuffed him, and put a gun to his daughter-in-law's head. They did not allow him to put on proper clothing and forced him outside in freezing weather," Moua claimed, adding that her brother-in-law is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Photos captured by Reuters showed officers breaking down the door before bringing Saly outside in his underwear.

"ICE drove him around for nearly an hour, questioned him, and fingerprinted him. Only after all of that did they realize he had no criminal history and no reason to be detained. They then dropped him back off at his apartment like nothing happened," she stated. "No family should experience this. No child should witness this. And no U.S. citizen should be treated this way."

Videos show Saly being marched down the street without being given clothes.

