Ghoul Pam Bondi Blames Pretti Murder On 'Sanctuary Cities'

They're all out there in full damage control mode following another shooting in Minneapolis by Trump's DHS thugs. Not long after Trump's storm-trooper Gergory Bovino gave his press conference lying about what anyone could clearly see with their own eyes in the videos that are circulating of the murder of VA nurse Alex Pretti, AG Pam Bondi made an appearance on Fox not "news" and blamed the shooting on Democrats and Minneapolis being a "sanctuary city."

HASNIE: This has been hard to watch for everyone involved. Let me just get your initial thoughts of what's happened here in Minneapolis in the last couple of hours.

BONDI: Well, why this has happened in Minneapolis is because you have a mayor, you have a governor who has declared Minneapolis a sanctuary city saying, bring your worst of the worst to Minneapolis. You're invited here. We will protect you.

Aishah, these are the arrest. These are just the arrests that ICE has been making, and that's why Donald Trump has ICE in Minneapolis to protect the citizens. Sodomy of a boy, strong-arm robbery, sexual assault, sodomy of a girl under the age of 16, rape, 12-year-old girl, strong-arm rape, ag-assault, convicted rape, child-fondling.

These are all the illegals that Joe Biden was letting into our country, and they were all going to Minneapolis because the mayor, the governor, the AG, they were protecting them, and Donald Trump is going to protect the citizens of our country.

I was there all week, as you saw. I was in Minneapolis, and we are going to protect our churches. We are going to protect our great men and women in law enforcement who were out there doing their jobs today.

They were out there arresting a violent offender, a violent offender, and then this guy comes up. I can't talk about more of the details. Chief Bovino talked about that. It's now all pending, but we will support the men and women in law enforcement and we will support the good citizens of Minnesota if the governor and that mayor aren't going to do it.