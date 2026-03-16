GOP Lawmaker Goes Scorched Earth: Execute People With 'Any Terrorist Sympathies'

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) called to execute people in the United States if they were suspected of "any terrorist sympathies."

During a Monday interview, MAGA influencer Benny Johnson complained to Gill after Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former National Guard member who killed two people at Old Dominion University, was set free from prison after a conviction related to support of the Islamic State or ISIS.

"Then he expresses his interest in doing an ISIS terrorist attack," Johnson said. "He gets arrested and then convicted for that. And then he gets let back out on the street to commit an ISIS terrorist attack, which he did last week."

"This was a failure on so many different levels," Gill insisted. "I mean, first of all, why was this person ever led into the country to begin with? To your point, you know, it's like if only we could, there was some way to predict that somebody named Mohamed Jalloh from Sierra Leone might actually be a terrorist threat."

"So he never should have been let into our country to begin with," he continued. "And then once we found out that he had any terrorist sympathies, much less tried to coordinate with ISIS, he should have either been in prison for life, executed, or deported the heck out of here."

"So it's so many failures, and it's such an idiotic way of running an immigration system and ensuring that the American people are actually safe from foreign threats."