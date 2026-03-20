Chris Hayes: The President Is A Sociopath

MS NOW's Chris Hayes started his show on Thursday by arguing that Trump is a sociopath, or at least behaves like one:

Everyone once in a while, you just have to remind yourself the president of the United States is a sociopath. Or, at the very least, being charitable here, he just can't help himself from acting like one.

Hayes then went on to present Trump's behavior this week that would support his observation.

Hayes started with Trump's boorish behavior towards the Japanese Prime Minister and a Japanese reporter. Trump first cracked a sophomoric joke about Pearl Harbor before making thinly veiled comments about nuclear weapons. Japan is still the only country to have experienced the devastation that comes from a nuclear weapon, and the United States is still the only country to have used nuclear weapons on people.

Hayes also cited the way Trump gleefully announced Rep. Neil Dunn's terminal diagnosis. Hayes said that Trump was so happy about it because it brought him glory, and that he was so great that Dunn would continue working for Trump even though he is dying. Hayes also pointed out that the sociopathic Trump then beamed to his Chief of Staff, Susan Wiles, who had just announced that she is having her own serious health issues to contend with.

The point of all this is that Trump is so narcissistic that he is oblivious to anything but his own ego, yet he has control of the nuclear codes.

The only point I would disagree with Hayes on is that we don't need to remind ourselves that Trump is a narcissistic sociopath. It's thrown in our faces every single day, several times a day.