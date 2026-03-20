Trump Jokes About Surprising Japan With Iran War - Because Pearl Harbor!

I doubt any of the grieving families who lost loved ones in Trump’s unnecessary war found it funny. The Japanese PM wasn't laughing, either.
By NewsHound EllenMarch 20, 2026

Apparently, Donald Trump thought it would amuse the Japanese prime minister and others if he likened his war to the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

During an Oval Office visit from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, a Japanese reporter asked Trump why he didn’t tell U.S. allies, like Japan, about the war before attacking Iran. “We are very confused,” the reporter said about his fellow countrymen.

Trump first answered the serious question by suggesting it was part of some reality-TV-like master plan (which we all know he doesn’t have).

“Well, for one thing, you don’t want to signal too much,” the geriatric draft dodger responded. “You know, when we go in, we went in very hard and we didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise.”

“Who knows better about surprise than Japan?” Trump continued, in a jokey tone.

“Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor? OK? Right?” he added, now in an aggressive tone. “I think you believe in surprise much more so than us.”

The prime minister did not look amused. Takaichi said the global economy will likely suffer a “huge hit” from Trump’s war in her own remarks.

Pearl Harbor was attacked more than 84 years ago. It was obviously long before Takaichi was born, much less in any public office.

Does Trump even know that hundreds of Japanese war leaders were tried and executed as war criminals? Or that after Pearl Harbor was bombed, Japan lost the war bigly?

Trump: "Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-03-19T16:14:52.667Z

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