Surrounded By Kids, Trump Gives Gory Description Of Dead Protesters

It’s yet another reason Donald Trump cannot be trusted around children.
By NewsHound EllenMay 6, 2026

Donald Trump could not be bothered to keep his talk child-appropriate even as he used kids as photo ops.

John Amato covered some of Trump’s disgustingly inappropriate behavior. For example, he said to the children, “When you have men and women's sports, when you have open borders, when you have transgender mutilization, don't listen to this case of your children, of your children, transgender mutilization of your children for everyone.”

This from the guy who doesn’t want colleges discussing transgender issues.

But Trump wasn’t done with the inappropriate talk. He began describing Iranian protesters getting murdered and his desire for them to be armed. He used the kind of graphic language I doubt parents would have approved.

TRUMP: They want to protest, but they don't have any guns. So you could have 200,000 people protesting, and have five or six sick people with guns, and when they start shooting them right between the eyes, and you see a guy fall and another one fall and you have no guns, very few people would be able to stand there.

Don't forget, they killed 42,000 people last month, 42,000 unarmed protesters had no guns. So, they had a 250,000-people crowd, and they had snipers. They had, like, four or five snipers in buildings up high, and you're standing there, and all of a sudden, the guy on your left goes down ... And then all of a sudden, a woman dropped dead with a boat right there ... and another woman dropped and then the word started to spread, and then there was panic, and then they ran.

I would not allow a child near Donald Trump. And that’s in addition to the fact that the Epstein files reveal he has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Trump, surrounded by kids: "You can have 200,000 people protesting and have five or six people with guns, and when they start shooting them right between the eyes ... a woman dropped dead with a bullet right there."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-05T15:46:28.429Z

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