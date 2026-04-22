Trump's Social Media Posts Keep Killing Iran Peace Deal

CNN is reporting that Donald Trump's incessant public outbursts and social media posts during the Iran peace talks continually upend them while frustrating the Iranians.

The report says that over the past weekend, they were close to ending the two-month war with Iran when Trump publicly boasted Iran agreed to everything he demanded, even though the talks were not close to being finalized.



"He also asserted that Tehran had agreed to many of the most contentious US demands — including handing over the enriched uranium — and declared an imminent end to the war. Iranian officials outwardly rejected many of those assertions and denied they were preparing for another round of talks, rapidly tanking the rising optimism for a deal. Now, it’s unclear where the peace talks go from here."

Peace negotiations are a sensitive thing between warring parties. Still, when the president never shuts the fuck up and constantly brags, boasts, lies, and threatens the country we are negotiating with, he destroys any trust between the two countries.

The US doesn't even have competent negotiators.

Trump is too in love with his own voice to keep his trap shut. He is acting as he did during the COVID pandemic. Erratic, unhinged, and mentally unstable.

There is no one in the MAGA White House to grab him by the collar and tell him the truth.

Shut up, shut up, SHUT UP!

The country suffered.

Jon Stewart delivered a good takedown of Trump's ever-shifting claims that he has achieved total victory.

Which changes from day to day. (Start at the 6:25)