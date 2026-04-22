Pete Hegseth Ditches Flu Vaccine Mandates

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that, as of today, April 21st, mandatory flu vaccine requirements have been rescinded.

Whiskey Pete made this announcement via Elon Musk's X.

As usual, Hegseth attacked President Biden for requiring military personnel to get flu vaccines, but to Whiskey Pete, our military should be allowed to get deathly ill while carrying out dangerous missions.

HEGSETH: Under the disastrous Biden administration, this Pentagon waged an unrelenting war on our warriors on many fronts, including when it came to denying them simple medical autonomy and the freedom to express their religious convictions. In other words, our men and women in uniform were forced to choose between their conscience and their country.

Making sure our troops are protected from the flu is paramount to their health and performance, but to anti-vax Christian theocrats, a vaccine will turn you into a transhuman.

HEGSETH: We're seizing this moment to discard any absurd, overreaching mandates that only weaken our warfighting capabilities. In this case, this includes the universal flu vaccine and the mandate behind it. The notion that a flu vaccine must be mandatory for every service member, everywhere, in every circumstance, at all times, is just overly broad and not rational. Our new policy is simple. If you, an American warrior, entrusted to defend this nation, believe that the flu vaccine is in your best interest, then you're free to take it. You shouldn't. But we will not force you because your body, your faith, and your convictions are not negotiable. Your health. It's common sense.

I wonder how a soldier in the trenches will feel when a man or women next to them has become so ill they cannot carry out the mission. Say, in Iran.

Hegseth wants to control how a general looks in their uniform more than he does the health and safety of the entire force he commands.