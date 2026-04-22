Kevin Warsh Does Not Deny Investments Tied To Epstein Or Trump

Sen. Elizabeth Warren did a masterful job of questioning Donald Trump’s sycophantic nominee for Federal Reserve chair, Kevin Warsh, about $100 million in assets he has refused to disclose.

“It’s critical that the next chair have no financial conflicts, none,” Warren said. Then she pushed for information on his hidden assets: “You have more than $100 million in investments that you have refused to disclose to ethics officials and to the public. So, let me ask, do the Juggernaut fund or the THSDFS LLC invest in any companies affiliated with President Trump or his family, companies that have facilitated money laundering, Chinese-controlled companies, or financing vehicles established by Jeffrey Epstein?”

Warsh, who appears in the Epstein files, repeatedly dodged, weaved, and deflected. First, he tried to filibuster by arguing that the Fed’s credibility is important. Not important enough to say if he has financial ties to Trump or Epstein, though.

Warren wasn’t buying it. She interrupted, “Could you answer my question, please? … It’s a yes or no question.”

Warsh tried to wriggle free again. “Senator, I have worked tirelessly with the ethics officials at the Office of Government Ethics,” he replied.

“Yes, and you have not revealed $100 million in assets,” Warren shot back.

Warsh tried a different dodge. “I have worked tirelessly with them and have agreed, Senator, to sell all of my financial assets,” he said.

“That's not my question,” Warren countered. “Are you refusing to tell us if you have investments, for example, in vehicles set up to advance Jeffrey Epstein?” she pressed. “Is that what you're telling us? You just won't tell us?”

That’s exactly what he is refusing to tell us. Warsh responded by saying he will sell “those assets that you represent” if he is confirmed before he takes office.

“Will you at least disclose how you plan to disclose and divest these secret assets?” Warren continued.

No, Warsh will not. He repeated that he has “agreed to divest all of those assets, especially those that you represent [i.e., the assets he refuses to disclose] before I take the oath of office.”

In case you have any doubts that Kevin Warsh is a Trump-toady slimeball, he has also refused to say Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. “He also sidestepped saying where he has any area of disagreement with the president, despite being pressured, and instead eventually offered a copout by claiming he was not on the same page with Trump’s assessment about him being out of ‘central casting,’” The Daily Beast noted.

“Warsh would also not commit to defending Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, as his predecessor did after Trump tried to fire her,” according to The Daily Beast. “He said the case was pending before the Supreme Court and said it was ‘inappropriate’ for him to weigh in.”

In other words, Warsh thinks it’s “inappropriate” to contradict Donald Trump but perfectly appropriate to hide $100 million of likely conflicts of interest from the public.

I hate this guy already.