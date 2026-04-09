Why The Heck Did Melania Suddenly Deny A Relationship With Epstein?

I’ve long thought that one of the reasons Donald Trump and his lackeys are so desperate to cover up the Epstein files has to do with Melania Trump’s presence in them.

And I’m sorry, Mrs. Trump, but summoning the press pool for a rare television appearance, out of the blue denying a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, convinced me of the exact opposite. I seriously doubt I’m the only one. Especially since, as The Daily Beast pointed out, the first “lady” never called on the Department of Justice to release the millions of Epstein file documents it still withholds.

MS Now host Nicolle Wallace seemed as puzzled as the rest of us as to why Mrs. Trump has deliberately turned the spotlight back to the Epstein files when media attention is mostly focused on the war with Iran.

Also, it is less than a week since Donald Trump’s former criminal defense attorney, now acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, declared the Epstein files “will - should not be a part of anything going forward.”

I suspect something big is about to come out about Melania’s relationship with Epstein and/or Maxwell that she was trying to get ahead of. I also doubt I’m the only one made more curious by her vague denials.

For example, she said, “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but, rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempt to defame my reputation.”

Yet, anyone with an internet connection knows that Mrs. Trump was lying when she said, “I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell.” She added, “My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn't amount to anything more than a trivial note.”

The Daily Beast noted that a 2002 memo included in a January release of the Epstein files includes an email from Mrs. Trump to Maxwell, praising a New York magazine article about Epstein. Melania gushed to Maxwell, “You look great on [sic] the picture.” She added, “I know you are very busy flying all over the world. … Give me a call when you are back in NY.” She signed it, “Love, Melania.”

Melania also called for the Epstein victims to have the “opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress. … Then and only then, we will have the truth."

She should do the same, as should her husband, who has been accused of rape by at least two Epstein victims. If she doesn't, I won't believe a word she says about her "casual" relationship with the sex traffickers.