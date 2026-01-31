Grandpa Sundowner Confused About Sitting Senator

Somebody tell Dementia Donny that Thom Tillis is still a member of the United States Senate.

As we've discussed here, North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis has been a bit of a thorn in Trump and MAGA's side since he decided he's not running for reelection.

Tillis has also vowed to block any nominee for Fed chair after Trump had his goons at the Justice Department go after current chair Jerome Powell earlier this month.

This Friday Trump nominated Kevin Warsh to replace Powell, and surprise, surprise, we all learned he's named in the Epstein files just hours after Trump nominated him.

Tillis was asked about the pick of Warsh, and as Reuters reported:

Senator ‌Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, said in a post on X that he will continue to "oppose the confirmation of any Federal Reserve nominee, including for the position of Chairman" until the Justice Department's inquiry into Powell is "fully and transparently resolved."

Trump was asked about Tillis' hold during a presser this Friday, and apparently was confused about the fact that Tillis is still a Senator:

The president is losing track of his enemies. Trump, 79, claimed to the press during an Oval Office meeting on Friday that sitting U.S. Senator Thom Tillis’s opposition to his new Federal Reserve Chair pick was the reason the North Carolina Republican was “no longer a senator.” “That kind of thinking is why he’s no longer a senator,” said Trump, in response to a question from a reporter about Tillis’s repeated promise to block any Trump nominee. Trump claimed Tillis is “no longer a senator,” though he appeared to mean Tillis is leaving office when his term ends next January. The president acknowledged that Tillis, 65, could hold up the confirmation of his Fed Chair nominee, Kevin Warsh, until 2027. [...] “He’s going to be out of office, which is too bad,” Trump continued to reporters, after signing an executive order to bring an IndyCar race to the streets of Washington, D.C. “I always liked him, but he did some things that were not smart. If he doesn’t approve, we will have to wait until someone comes in that will approve.”

So I guess Powell will be sticking around for a long time. Way to go Trump.