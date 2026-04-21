Fed Pick Kevin Warsh Refuses To Say If Trump Lost 2020 Election

it was a simple yes or no question.
Fed Pick Kevin Warsh Refuses To Say If Trump Lost 2020 Election
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoApril 21, 2026

During today's Senate hearing on Trump's pick for the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh refused to say Trump lost the 2020 general election.

Senator Elizabeth Warren asked a simple yes-or-no question to see where Warren's loyalties lie.

Are they for the American people, or Demented Donald's egomania?

WARREN: Mr. Warsh, did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?

WARSH: We try to keep politics, if I'm confirmed, out of the Federal Reserve.

WARREN: I'm just asking you a factual question. I need to know, I need to measure your independence and your courage.

WARSH: Senator, I believe that this body certified that election many years ago.

WARREN: That's not the question I'm asking. I'm asking, did Donald Trump lose in 2020?

Ma'am, I'm suggesting you in 2020, the Fed made a huge inflation problem, and you certified the election.'

When Trump demands a rate cut at the Fed, Warsh will be there to implement it.

Warsh failed miserably.

ELIZABETH WARREN: Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?

KEVIN WARSH: Uhm, we try to keep politics if I'm confirmed out of the Federal Reserve

WARREN: I'm just asking a factual question

WARSH: I believe this body certified the election

WARREN: That's not the question I'm asking

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-21T14:54:39.440Z

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