Ron DeSantis Pleads With Trump To Give Him A New Top Job

Trump told confidants that Ron DeSantis is angling for several top positions, including U.S. Attorney General and Secretary of Defense, according to Axios..”

Axios reports that discussions between DeSantis and Trump “got serious” after the president fired former Attorney General Pam Bondi this month and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March. The latter role was quickly filled by former Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin, but the future of the AG’s office, now run by acting Attorney General Tod Blanche, is up in the air.

Other sources told Axios that DeSantis is not interested in being attorney general. However, they said a spot on the Supreme Court would be a “dream” gig for DeSantis after leaving Tallahassee in January.

“DeSantis is 100 percent not interested in the AG job, but he would be interested in two things: War secretary or Supreme Court, which would be his dream job,” one source said.

If Republican lawmakers get their way, Sam Alito's seat may be open soon.