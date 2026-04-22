Tiffany Calls Wisconsin's Weather From Hell Normal

Last week, Wisconsin went through the Week of Weather From Hell. In five days, the entire state saw numerous severe thunderstorms, giant fist-sized hailstones, flooding that caused thousands to evacuate their homes, and multiple tornadoes. The Wisconsin State Climatology Office has said that April 2026 was the most severe weather month since they began keeping records in 1986.

So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed that 24 tornadoes touched down in the state. Three of them were classified as F3 tornadoes, with winds of 140 miles per hour.

To put it in perspective, Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes per year. Furthermore, from 2014 to 2025, Wisconsin saw only four tornadoes classified as F3.

Not at all what anyone could call typical spring weather. Unless you're a Republican.

Democrats from around the state were sounding the alarm that this was not normal weather and put the blame squarely on global climate change. Rep Tom Tiffany, who is also the presumptive Republican nominee for governor, mocked the Democrats sounding the alarm.

Coincidentally, one of those F3 tornadoes hit the small town of Ringle, Wisconsin, damaging or destroying over 75 homes, businesses, and a school. The tornado hit on Friday, and Governor Evers has already visited, offered whatever services the people needed, and the town has begun rebuilding immediately.

Even though Ringle is in Tiffany's district, it took him three days to get up there and pose for holy pictures, pretending that he cares about the damage caused by "normal" spring weather.

There's been no indication that Tiffany has even lifted a finger to secure federal funds for Ringle or any other community devastated by the severe weather. There has also been no indication why anyone would even consider voting for Tiffany in November.