'Keep That A Secret': General Stops Trump From Blurting Out Classified Intel

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Dan Caine was forced to step in to prevent President Donald Trump from disclosing classified war plans.

During a press conference about the rescue of two U.S. airmen in Iran on Monday, Trump was asked if all of his military advisers had agreed about the mission.

"No, there was military people, very professional, that preferred not doing it," the president admitted. "This whole thing is militarized like nobody's ever seen before. Half the people are wearing uniforms."

"Somebody said it's the only time it's ever been done. I said, that's not possible. But it is possible. Because you're going into hundreds of thousands of soldiers along the path. I mean, look at some of the helicopters, how they got hit," he continued.

Trump moved to disclose the number of troops deployed in the rescue mission before Caine stopped him.

"How many men did you send altogether? Approximately for the operation?" Trump asked the general.

"I'd love to keep that a secret," Caine advised.

"But I will tell you, the number, I'll keep it a secret," Trump replied. "But it was hundreds, and hundreds of these people, that's pretty good."

"Is he central casting?" the president said of Caine.