"It's An Op!" Intel Expert Malcolm Nance Shares SHOCKING Secret

Great talk with Malcolm Nance on the domestic threat of Donald Trump and his followers from Proud Boys to violent Christian Fundamentalists. The international threat of Putin, Erdogan, Orban, Iran, Hamas & how it's all tied together, part of an op for former KGB agent Putin to put the Soviet Empire--hell the Tsarist Empire--back together.

And, sadly, as relevant in light of the deadly attack in New Orleans by a man radicalized by ISIS, was our discussion of Malcolm's past doing intelligence work in the Middle East to combat terrorism by radicalized Islamic Fundamentalists, which he covered in his book, "Defeating ISIS: Who They Are, How They Fight, What They Believe."

