Joe Rogan Can't Sleep Over 'Too Much F**king Madness' From Trump

The podcaster is having nightmares from the actions of the Trump administration.
Joe Rogan Can't Sleep Over 'Too Much F**king Madness' From Trump
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoFebruary 23, 2026

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan, who supported Trump's bid for a second term, discussed his feelings of being overwhelmed by the insanity being spewed by the Trump administration, which includes a possible war with Iran.

ROGAN: It's overwhelming me like sometimes at nighttime like I can't wind down.

Yeah, this is like there's too much news. I too much fucking madness.

We're about to go to war with Iran.

I know everyone's eating beef jerky and pizza.

Like what are these?

What the fuck is pizza?

You know, how far does this go?

How come this never got released before. Like, what is happening?

Join the club, Joe.

Now he feels like people who remembered the utter chaos Trump caused in his first term, including telling people to drink bleach during the COVID pandemic. Or his plans to overthrow the free and fair election of 2020, by fomenting an insurrection at the US Capitol.

What he did after losing the election should have disqualified him from running for any public office, let alone the presidency in 2024.

If you're serious, Joe, never let that happen again and never vote for or support anyone tied to the MAGA cult.

Ever.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon