Once a Trump ally, Rogan is not apologizing for Von Shitzhispants.
Joe Rogan: Epstein Files Look 'F*cking Terrible' For Trump
By John AmatoFebruary 13, 2026

Podcaster Joe Rogan did not hold back his disgust over Trump's actions with the Epstein files and said the scandal looks fucking terrible for Demented Donald.

Ya, think?

And why is his name redacted? Why would your name be redacted if you're not a victim? Like, this is what's crazy about all this. Like, how come you redact some people and you don't redact other people? Like, what is this?

This is not good. None of this is good for this administration. It looks fucking terrible. It looks terrible. It looks terrible for Trump when he was saying that none of this was real. This is all a hoax. This is not a hoax. Like, did you not know? Maybe he didn't know if you want to be charitable, but this is definitely not a hoax. And if you've got redacted people's names and these people aren't victims, you're not protecting the victim. So, what are you doing, right? And how come all this shit is not released?

Trump continually calling the Epstein files a hoax is not flying, even for his MAGA cult members.

As more and more of the Epstein files are revealed, even after heavy reactions by Trump's DOJ, the more his allies fall to the wayside.

