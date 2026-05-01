Peter Thiel Starts A New Company To Punish Journalists

Peter Thiel, founder of Palantir and leader of the "PayPal mafia," has a new company designed to punish journalists! Seriously, Thiel is working overtime building new ways to make the world suck for all of us little people. Judd Legum's team over at Popular Information broke a stunning new story about Thiel's new company, Objection AI. Thiel's mass-surveillance company, Palantir, is in the news almost daily, but the billionaire's new venture is nightmare fuel. Popular Information reported:

"A Peter Thiel-funded startup launched this month will use an 'AI jury' to 'subject the media’s claims to systematic investigation and judgment.' That same system of AI adjudication assigns a numerical value — the so-called 'Honor Index' score — grading the trustworthiness of individual reporters. And for a starting price of $2,000, anyone can pay for the company to review and adjudicate complaints they may have about a news outlet or reporter."

Thiel founded Objection AI with Aron D’Souza, the attorney he funded to bankrupt Gawker in 2016. Cool, now they have a company to threaten media and journalists who write about the stuff the broligarghs would like to keep on the DL. Popular Information noted:

"D’Souza has described Objection as a private arbitration court, which individuals can turn to when they feel they have been unfairly maligned by reporters or pundits."

Who has the money to pay for the "private arbitration court"? Peter Thiel and his billionaire buddies! Who knew?

Here's a recent post on Twitter about Thiel's new way to harass reporters:

Has the media lied about you? Now you can get former CIA and FBI agents to investigate and hold them accountable. Peter Thiel and @balajis are backing Objection. pic.twitter.com/SR4fu31XlC — Objection (@objectionupdate) April 17, 2026

Peter Thiel is Done with Democracy

Thiel is done with democracy and is big mad that journalists are writing about him and his friends.

In 2025, Lemonde reported that Peter Thiel was "waging war on government." In 2009, billionaire Thiel wrote that he did not think "democracy and freedom are compatible."

But Thiel and his special friend, Vice President JD Vance, are making more headlines, and people are paying closer attention to Thiel. The billionaire and Vance got their very own LEGO video dropped this week.

Visit Popular Information and read about Objection AI. It's not the Onion, it's our real life.