This is insane. And it'll get worse. From BAM Contributor Dr. Eric Lullove, Chief Med Officer West Boca Center for Wound Healing, Board-Certified Podiatric Surgeon, expert in health policy, coding, reimbursement, practice management.

Let me be direct. When I started pulling on this thread I expected to find a bureaucratic procurement story. What I found was something much more unsettling: layered, interlocking surveillance architecture inside the US healthcare system most clinicians, administrators, and even healthcare attorneys have never seen mapped in its entirety. It's a story you won't see on front pages like Iran or Orban, but every bit as dangerous to democracy.

Palantir Technologies—a company born from Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seed funding and best known for helping ICE track undocumented immigrants—has embedded itself at virtually every level of federal health infrastructure: from hospital operating rooms to HHS, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to immigration enforcement. The question I set out to answer was how extensively has Palantir penetrated US healthcare data systems?

The answer, documented via federal records and investigative reporting: comprehensively. The company is transparent about its strategy: create operational dependency. Multiyear contracts at institutions like Tampa General have progressed to AI-driven revenue cycle management, meaning hospitals aren't simply buying software. They're structuring financial operations around Palantir’s infrastructure. But the hospital-level presence is the visible layer. The federal layer is where this becomes structurally significant. And dangerous.