Palantir Manifesto Is An Alarming Fascist Declaration

Mass surveillance company Palantir dropped a social post on April 19 that should alarm every sane human.

The company founded by Peter Thiel and run by Alex Karp posted the "Palantir Manifesto" and made it clear that they want to be earth's tech overlords.

If you had any doubts that evil tech bros want to take over the world, the Palantir Manifesto will change your mind. Palantir's intentions for humanity are laid out clearly.

The casual manner of their Fascist declaration is chilling and the ratio on social media was immediate.

Reaction to Palantir

A few reactions to the tech company's maniacal plan:

Engadget calls the Palantir manifesto the "ramblings of a comic book villain." Engadget noted:

"It's a lot to take in, and it should make crystal clear what Palantir stands for to anyone who somehow didn't already know."

Thousands took to the socials to weigh in on the the Broliarch doctrine:

Some called Palantir's screed "batshit fascist."

Max Kennerly posted on Blue Sky that the Palantir manifesto was "an attempt to justify their demands for even more."

I think Professor Nicholas Grossman explained the Palantir manifesto best:

"Palantir put plans for techno-fascism in a document. Like a techno-fascist manifesto with themselves at the center. Features fascistic distortions of language and declarations of inherent superiority that should be acknowledged and made permanent, but driven by and with a more central role for tech."

These reactions are valid, but please read Palantir Manifesto for yourself over on Twitter. Read on an empty stomach.