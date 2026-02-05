Peter Thiel, Elon Musk And Broligarchs At The Center Of Epstein Files

The Epstein Files are a horror show. Another terrifying part of the files shows tech oligarchs and Epstein's plan to destroy democracies.

The emails between the world's most dangerous pedophile and tech oligarch Peter Thiel are bone-chilling. They discuss plans to destroy America, the UK, and European democracies as if they were ordering lunch.

Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Thiel emailed each other about plans to collapse Western society- to make more money for themselves. Epstein, along with Thiel and his PayPal mafia friends, intended to destroy America, the UK, and Europe.

After devastating hundreds of millions of people, the broligarchs planned to buy what's left of the wrecked countries and create a fascist oligarchy where they were in charge. Per Epstein's email:

"Brexit...just the beginning."

Peter Jukes, a British journalist and founder of the Byline Times, wrote an important point about the people at the core of the latest Epstein file dump:

"If asked to describe the major features of the Epstein archipelago looming out of its offshore dark money and billionaire kompromat - I'd say Putin, Trump, Musk, Bannon, and Thiel. And with that, you have a map of our current political era."

Epstein Files Show Putin is in Charge

Putin ordered the hellscape that's happening around us, based on the latest emails, witness statements, and sworn testimony in the latest Epstein file dump.

Jeffrey Epstein worked with Russia, running an operation on behalf of the KGB that 'honey-trapped' powerful and rich men at Epstein's New York and Florida mansions. These men were filmed raping children (and worse), and Putin leveraged that evidence to gain power for Russia.

For executing the KGB op, Epstein received large amounts of Russian money that he laundered in America. Epstein, working for Putin, and even shared tips on managing him with Russian agents.

The crimes against humanity Epstein and his buddies executed were all about making more money for them and grabbing power. The thousands of women and children they raped, tortured and killed were a means to an end. It's sickening.

Funded by Russian blood money, the files show Epstein, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Steve Bannon and friends worked together to put Trump in the White House.

America is at War - We Need to Act Like It

Epstein is gone but Russia and "friends" are carrying out the plan to blow up Western democracies, and ruin financial markets. There are more of us than there are of them. We need to use the power we have NOW, before all our rights are gone.

I follow mostly European media sources for news about the Epstein files. However, Dave Troy is a consistent, credible voice on this subject. Troy tweeted:

1/It’s time to say this clearly, as you can see it with your own two eyes finally: Epstein was interacting first and foremost with Russia-aligned interests and was touching nearly every active measures and disinformation agent that has roiled Western democracies… — Dave Troy (@davetroy) February 1, 2026

It was always RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA. It still is. Most of the GOP is likely compromised by Russia, as well as some of the Dems who act "helpless". The president of our country is mentioned in the latest Epstein files over 38,000 times. And that's AFTER the FBI scrubbed the files. Other decent countries around the world are diving into Epstein file investigations.

Look at the people and organizations who are still supporting the GOP after the Epstein files brought so many crimes to light. We can't support the status quo (looking at you Schumer and Jeffries) when millions of lives are at stake.

Read about Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley guru Curtain Yarvin.

Elon gets more headlines but there are plenty of tech bros who are helping create the shit show going on in the world right now.

Read the Epstein files for yourself.