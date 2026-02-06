Three-Time Trump Voter Apologizes After Racist Obama Post

Donald Trump’s disgusting, racist post depicting former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama as apes has generated such backlash that even Trump lickspittle Sen. Tim Scott has publicly called him out over it.

It seemed to be the final straw for a caller to C-Span’s Washington Journal on Friday morning. The caller, identified as John from New Mexico, said he had voted for Trump in all three elections. “But I really want to apologize,” he told viewers.

“Looking at this awful picture of the Obamas,” John said, “what an embarrassment to our country.”

It’s a lot more than the Obamas video that has turned John against Trump. “All this man does is tell lies,” John continued. “He is not worthy of the presidency. He takes bribes, blatantly, and now he's being a racist, blatantly. They were supposed to deport the dangerous criminals. They were not supposed to go after small children, storm schools, bring terror upon the little [children].”

Better late than never, John! I couldn't have said it better myself.