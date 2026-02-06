Three-Time Trump Voter Apologizes After Racist Obama Post

Trump is ‘not worthy of the presidency,’ ‘John’ from New Mexico said.
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 6, 2026

Donald Trump’s disgusting, racist post depicting former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama as apes has generated such backlash that even Trump lickspittle Sen. Tim Scott has publicly called him out over it.

It seemed to be the final straw for a caller to C-Span’s Washington Journal on Friday morning. The caller, identified as John from New Mexico, said he had voted for Trump in all three elections. “But I really want to apologize,” he told viewers.

“Looking at this awful picture of the Obamas,” John said, “what an embarrassment to our country.”

It’s a lot more than the Obamas video that has turned John against Trump. “All this man does is tell lies,” John continued. “He is not worthy of the presidency. He takes bribes, blatantly, and now he's being a racist, blatantly. They were supposed to deport the dangerous criminals. They were not supposed to go after small children, storm schools, bring terror upon the little [children].”

Better late than never, John! I couldn't have said it better myself.

Three-time Trump voter: I'm looking at this awful picture of the Obamas. What an embarrassment to our country. He is not worthy of the presidency. He takes bribes blatantly, and now he's being a racist blatantly. He's pathetic as a president, and I want to apologize for supporting this rotten man.

FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2026-02-06T15:19:58.361392348Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon