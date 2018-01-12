Oh, Nevermind? Trump's Base Loves His Racist Shithole Comments

Kaitlan Collins tweeted the same message she gave to Wolf Blitzer last night: they're apparently high-fiving in the West Wing.

Staffers inside the White House aren't that worried about Trump's "shithole" remark -- with some predicting it will actually resonate with his base, not alienate it, much like his attacks on NFL players who kneel during the national anthem did. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 11, 2018

Congress is getting close to a compromise on DACA and border security, and the president might go along with it, to the disgust of his base. [Note: link goes to Breitbart. --eds.] Maybe White House staffers are hoping that this will keep him in the good graces of the base, even if he signs what base voters regard as an "amnesty" bill. (Right-wingers regard any immigration proposal that isn't exclusively punitive as "amnesty," which is the worst imaginable insult.)

We know we have an abhorrent president. This is a reminder that it isn't just him -- we have an abhorrent administration. And if, as is likely, condemnations from elected members of the Republican Party are rare or nonexistent, we have an abhorrent governing party, appealing to an abhorrent voter base. The rot goes deep.

Trump spent last night phoning allies and friends, asking them how they thought the “shithole” remark was playing out in the press. One White House official referred to it as a “victory lap.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 12, 2018

Excerpted from No More Mr. Nice Blog