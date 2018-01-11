Napolitano: Trump's 'Shithole' Comments Are 'A New Low'

"Judge" Napolitano told Fox News that Trump deserves all the criticisms he receives by calling other countries "shitholes," that have mostly non-white populations and that he's sunk to a new low.

During today's Fox News' Special Report with Bret Baier, the immigration reform meeting and the explosive Washington Post story detailing Trump frustratingly calling Haiti, El Salvador and Africa, "shitholes" came up during their "All-Star" Panel.

Mara Liasson began the discussion and said, "The second thing he did [Trump] is use some pretty astounding language where it was reported he not only said 'why are we having all these people from s-hole countries coming here. Why can't we have more people from Norway?"

There's no covering up Trump's blatant racism now.

"Judge" Andrew Napolitano, Fox News' senior legal analyst, who is a good friend of Trump was up next.

Napolitano said, "I've known him for thirty years, I know him well, I like him and admire him but this is a new low."

He continued, "The language, the racial implications are reprehensible and he deserves the criticism he's going to get."

The "judge" then admitted that his most avid supporters will "agree with that tone" and will be happy he said it, which is true.

Trump's supporters loved his Charlottesville remarks defending neo-Nazis and his war on 7 Eleven for sure.

Matt Schlapp was up next and as usual he went about defending Trump in as oily and weasely a fashion as possible.

He said Trump got frustrated with the people he was negotiating with in the meeting and called Trump's words "fiery" and "intemperate."

Schlapp never criticized Trump's racist language and instead said Trump learned a lesson when he has Democrats in the room.

I'm only surprised Matt and the panel didn't blame Hillary Clinton too.