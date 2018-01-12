Fox And Friends Orders Trump To Clarify 'Shithole' Comments, So He Does

Surprise! Trump's favorite cable news show Fox and Friends" were not thrilled with Trump's "shithole" comments yesterday as host Brian Kilmeade called his words "ham-handed" and said he needed to clarify immediately.

And as we've seen many times in the past, Trump, the so-called U.S. president, embarrassingly takes his advice from the crotch couch at Fox News instead of Congress and his advisors. This week was no different.

Why doesn't Trump put the Fox and Friends crotch couch right in the Oval Office so they can film live and advise him on policy at the same time?

F&F opened the show by deriding the immigration reform deal made yesterday with members of Congress. Then Doocy opened up the discussion about Trump's racist comments.

Doocy said, "Let's talk about what everybody is talking about on the other channels and that is the language that the president used in that private meeting."

Guest host Rachel Campos-Duffy said "It's not good language and for those people like myself who really support the Donald Trump agenda and think it's good for minorities, I would say not helpful. It was harsh, but what I think what he was trying to say..."



She then went on as so many Trump propagandists and apologists do, explaining what Trump really meant to say as if they have electrodes plugged directly into Trump's frontal lobe.

She admitted Trump gave his opponents talking points against him.

See, it's not what he said, but how "Trump's enemies will use this against him."

Brian Kilmeade wasn't as kind, but tried to offset it as much as possible.

Kilmeade agreed that Trump aided his critics and said, "He acted like somebody who's not President of the United States. You can't talk in broad strokes about people in a disparaging way..."

Brian said he knows Trump isn't racist, but...

He continued, "I understand he is not a politician, but it's ham-handed. It's bad. it's not good and it steps on a message when he is legitimately on a roll.

He next discussed Rep. Mia Love's attacks on Trump.

"She called it unkind, divisive, elitist and flies in the face of our nation's values. The president, if he wants to get this deal done, which he does and the spending bill passed if he wants, he has to come out and if he doesn't want to apologize, clarify right away before noon so can you move forward on substantive talks to help the country."

And Trump took his advice by penning an incomprehensible tweet about the incident.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

The language he used was "tough" but not his language. WTF? Michael Wolff is smiling.

And later Trump denied he ever used those words.

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

However Fox News had verified his comments the day before.

However Fox News had verified his comments the day before.