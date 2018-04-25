Judge Orders Trump Administration To Reopen DACA Program In 90 Days

Late Tuesday the Trump Administration was dealt a serious blow to it's decision to shut down the DACA program. The Washington Post is reporting that a D.C. Federal Judge has ordered the government to continue the program - and even more importantly, it ordered them to accept NEW applicants.

Judge John D. Bates, in his ruling, called the government's decision to end DACA “virtually unexplained” and therefore “unlawful.” He also said that the decision to end the program “was arbitrary and capricious because the Department failed adequately to explain its conclusion that the program was unlawful.”

There is one caveat to the ruling, though. He is giving the government and the Department of Homeland Security 90 days to provide more specific reasoning for ending the program. If the government is unable to provide a better explanation for why it is ending the program within that time frame, the order states that “DHS must accept and process new as well as renewal DACA applications.”

The Department of Homeland Security is not happy and provided this statement:

"The Department of Homeland Security therefore acted within its lawful authority in deciding to wind down DACA in an orderly manner. Promoting and enforcing the rule of law is vital to protecting a nation, its borders, and its citizens. The Justice Department will continue to vigorously defend this position, and looks forward to vindicating its position in further litigation."

Has Trump angry tweeted about this yet?