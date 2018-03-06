Brian Kilmeade: DACA Recipients Are 'Arrogantly Demanding Citizenship'

Brian Kilmeade is great for repeating the racist douchitude of their average viewer right back at the camera. "Those DACA recipients are just entitled moochers who should not be protesting."

No one on Fox ever admits the truth, that Donald Trump smashed the working Obama program DACA to bits out of spite, and now that Trump's own actions are losing in the polls and on the streets, the Republican Congress, terrified of their racist base and being primaried by a more racist challenger, won't do squat to fix it.

Again, I repeat. Kilmeade is a race-baiting douche missing all original thought.

Transcript via Media Matters:

STEVE DOOCY (CO-HOST): That federal judge, Judge [Roger W.] Titus that Brian was talking about, in his opinion, he also slammed his colleagues in other courts for their decisions. Essentially he said they were putting their politics ahead of the law.

BRIAN KILMEADE (CO-HOST): Yeah, you think so? It's been nonstop.

DOOCY: Just a little bit.

AINSLEY EARHARDT (CO-HOST): And DACA recipients are upset about this. I mean, don't let the Democrats lead you to believe that they're not, that they like nothing to be done. They've been protesting, they were protesting in front of [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer's office, they've been -- had all those protests yesterday.

KILMEADE: Yeah, but I don't love that attitude. This is a favor for them. They don't belong here. This is a fix for that. Their parents brought them here, I get it. But they can't walk around arrogantly pounding on doors demanding citizenship.

EARHARDT: You're right. You're right. You're right. You're right.

KILMEADE: What about everybody else who's doing it the right way? To me, if you're a potential DACA recipient, sit back, let this thing play out.