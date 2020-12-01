Politics
Playboy Reporter Takes Apart Gaslighting PressSec For Demanding WHCA Investigate Him

White House Spokes-liar Kayleigh McEnany played the conservative victim card this morning on Fox & Friends, whining that Playboy reporter Brian Karem was being a misogynist for daring to ask her questions at her sorry, lie-filled excuses for press briefings.
Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox & Friends in her official capacity as White House Press Secretary and called for the investigation into Playboy’s Brian Karem by the White House Correspondents Association for shouting what she deemed as “demeaning, misogynistic questions” at her.

The comments came in the context of her previous false claim that the Trump administration had the first all-female White House communications team and not that which was just announced by President-elect Joe Biden. She suggested that what she meant was that women held all senior roles in her department while shouting out male colleague Judd Deere.

McEnany went on to argue that there is a double standard in the way conservative women are treated, compared to progressives.

“If you’re a female woman (sic) in the Republican party who takes that podium, guess what your worry is? Having a Playboy reporter shout questions at you,” McEnany said. “Demeaning, misogynistic questions during a briefing. It’s a double standard. It’s one that’s ridiculous. And one that the White House Correspondent’s Association should look into, when you have Playboy reporters shouting at women in a misogynistic manner simply because they’re a member of the GOP.”

Karem took apart McEnany's nonsense on Twitter and reminded her who she's actually supposed to be working for.

