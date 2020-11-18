Kayleign McEnany Calls Virus Control Measures In Oregon 'Orwellian'

Even Steve Doocy understands why governors are trying hard to crack down on coronavirus: Cases are spiking and it's the week before Thanksgiving. He calls it a "super contagious" disease and reminds everyone it's the week before Thanksgiving, and asks Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany what she thinks.

She calls some of the guidelines "Orwellian" and says it's not the American way. After all, all we have to do is give Americans the information and trust them to make the best decisions for their family.

Huh. So Kayleigh, if that's true, how do you think things got to this point?