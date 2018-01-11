Nicolle Wallace Calls Trump A 'Freak Show' After 'Shithole' Comments

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, a former Bush admin Republican hammered Donald Trump for his embarrassing and disgraceful behavior today while representing America after his racist comments were reported by the Washington Post.

Most of MSNBC's Deadline: White House focused on Trump's crazed reactions to the FISA bill that was voted on today until the final third of the show when the news broke that Trump said, "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here - wondering where are all those immigrants from Norway were hiding.

John Heilemann was saying that Trump hates poor people because he may catch some disease from them since he's a germophobe on top of being a racist.

Richard Stengel was saying as a small liberal that "we're a country where we take in refugees, we give asylum to people. that has been part of our history."

Host Nicolle Wallace stormed in saying that's not only a liberal value since her boss W., tried to get comprehensive immigration reform passed in 2007.

Wallace said, "This is so abnormal. This is a freak show."

She continued, "Sarah Huckabee Sanders, you disgraced the White House today by what you did to Hallie Jackson, but Donald Trump disgraced the country if what is reported today was true."

Wallace then put on her glasses and reread the report because like myself, it was so outrageous that it kind of knocked the breath from your chest.

She read, "Trump attacks protections for immigrants from 'bleep hole' countries in Oval office meeting. President Trump grew frustrated with lawmakers Thursday in the Oval office when they floated restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, el Salvador and African countries as part of bipartisan immigration deal."

Trump's open racism finally blew off the doors for any member of the media, who was fooled by Trump's staged fifty minute bipartisan immigration reform meeting that was televised on Tuesday.

Wallace continued, "Let's go a little deeper on what a a freakin' scam the 55-minute televised immigration negotiation was."

Finally, outside of all the insect people who blindly support Trump from Fox News and various other right wing organizations, the scab of Trump's real racism has been ripped off and the description of him being an old, cranky, racist Fox News viewer yelling at their television is the correct one.