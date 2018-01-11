Huckabee Sanders Gaslights Hallie Jackson: 'I'm Not Confused, You're Confused!'

When Sarah Huckabee Sanders has no good answer for something, she reverts to troll mode. Anyone online has seen it. Trolls come along and tell you that a thing is not what you perceive it to be, and any error in perception must be yours.

So it was between Sanders and Hallie Jackson today. Jackson was sharp, pushing Shuckabee to actually answer a damn question for a change, this time about Trump's contradictory FISA tweets. (For clarity in understanding, I included Ali Velshi and Peter Alexander's introduction to the tussle in the video above.)

"His tweet today was confusing, it was contradictory. It just was," Jackson declared. "How are people supposed to trust not us as reporters but lawmakers, policymakers, stakeholders, that the people representing the president's position actually are?"

You can see why Shuckabee got a little bent at the question, since Jackson was saying that her representation of Trump's positions are contradictory with his tweets. They are, but that's a harsh truth for a paid liar and troll to absorb.

So Sarah let fly.

"I think that the premise of your question is completely ridiculous and shows the lack of knowledge that you have on this process," she huffed.

Please note that she ignored the fact that both tweets were in direct contradiction to one another. It's in black and white for all to see!

She then repeated the standard talking points about a memo the DNI put out and policies in the administration and blah dee blah blah blah.

Jackson read back, "Before I -- definitively saying the president's tweet this morning was in your view not at all confusing and not at all contradictory? You think that's an accurate statement? I want to be very clear about this."

To which Shuckabee delivered the troll blow, a nice gaslight with a side of snide. "It wasn't confusing to me, I'm sorry if it was for you."

She really is the perfect spokesperson for Trump. She lacks a soul, a sense of morals or character, but is instead an empty vessel, waiting to be filled with lies and venom.