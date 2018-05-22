Sarah Sanders Gets Testy About Questions On EPA's Manhandling Of Reporters

Sarah Huckabee Sanders put her porcupine suit on and started shooting spines at everyone during the press briefing earlier today when asked about apparent flagrant violations of the first amendment by Scott Pruitt's EPA earlier today.

The EPA was having a conference on water contaminants today, when this happened:

The @EPA told @AP, @CNN they weren't invited to @AdministratorPruitt's #PFAS summit. EPA guards grabbed AP reporter by shoulders, shoved reporter out of building when she asked to talk to agency public-affairs person about covering meeting https://t.co/9g1BZsG8cy — Ellen Knickmeyer (@KnickmeyerEllen) May 22, 2018

It turns out that Ellen Knickermeyer has written many negative articles about Scott Pruitt and the EPA, but we're sure there's nothing to see there, right?

When Sarah Huckabee Sanders was first asked about this incident by Anita Kumar, she claimed ignorance of the specifics of the situation instead of addressing it directly. So Hallie Jackson gave it a try, which set Sarah's tiny little teeth on edge in gnash position.

Hallie, asked, "Is there any situation barring a security incident in which you feel the White House feels it is appropriate to physically touch or physically handle--"

Sarah interrupted with a surly tone. "I'm not going to weigh into what may or may not exist," she snarled.

She wrapped it up with a scold: "You're asking me to speak to blanket possibilities, which I'm not going to do nor would I never ask you to do."

Well, Sarah, actually....

...This was a pretty easy yes or no question. Is it ever okay in this White House for anyone to put hands on a person and physically remove them from a room when they do not pose a security threat? Yes or no?

According to reports, Pruitt claimed there was no room for those two reporters with whom he also has a personal dislike, even though other reporters said there were empty seats in the room. Magically, after the reporters were barred and the one was ejected, they did manage to find seats for them in later sessions.

Have you ever noticed how Hallie Jackson brings out the worst in Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Huh, I wonder what it could be.

