Twitter Jabs Beltway ‘Journos’ Throwing Farewell Party For Huckabee Sanders

Apparently the reporters so loathed, ridiculed, and despised by the Ogre-In-Chief are throwing a going-away party for his lying, despicable Propaganda Secretary. Yay? Sure, Sarah Huckabee Sanders hasn't held an actual press conference in over three months, and her tenure was marked by open hostility towards the press pool and villainous lies. But let's be reasonable! What's a little condescension and gaslighting between friends, amirite?

Anita Kumar of Politico and Francesca Chambers of Daily Mail apparently don't have a problem with it, since they're the ones hosting the little get-together to send our little Sarah off as she mulls her run for Governor of Arkansas. (Sorry, Arkansas.)

Twitter had thoughts.

Well this is interesting: @anitakumar01 of Politico is throwing a farewell shindig for Sarah Sanders, who was well known for her lies and lack of respect for journalists. Oh! And she sits on the White House Correspondents Assoc Board. Yes—the ones who throw the dinner! https://t.co/efNxKUc4q1 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 20, 2019

This is so damn embarrassing. https://t.co/AdIbJIQLLN — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) June 20, 2019

They're not...they're not inviting her, are they?https://t.co/f9JDugES7w — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) June 20, 2019

White House Reporters are planning a farewell party for Propaganda Sycophant Sarah Huckabee Sanders.



What a way to normalize her insults, her disrespect, her callousness, the lies she told to their faces and the dangerous lies she helped to spread throughout the country. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 21, 2019

Dying to see what @Acosta gets her as a farewell gift. Maybe this shirt: pic.twitter.com/P7tAnKvsqf — Red™️ (@Redpainter1) June 20, 2019

I hear Hemlock is quite tasty over crushed facts with a little simpleton syrup and some bitter truth — Mitch Halpern (@mbhalpern) June 21, 2019

The only way this would be good is if they told her there was a party but it turned out they were lying to her. https://t.co/AhbBLk03dc — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 20, 2019

They're holding it in the Briefing Room so they know there's no chance of her turning up. — Ed Mac (@EdMac1972) June 20, 2019

I mean...at least Twitter is bidding her a fond farewell.