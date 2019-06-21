Twitter Jabs Beltway ‘Journos’ Throwing Farewell Party For Huckabee Sanders

Apparently the reporters so loathed, ridiculed, and despised by the Ogre-In-Chief are throwing a going-away party for his lying, despicable Propaganda Secretary. Yay? Sure, Sarah Huckabee Sanders hasn't held an actual press conference in over three months, and her tenure was marked by open hostility towards the press pool and villainous lies. But let's be reasonable! What's a little condescension and gaslighting between friends, amirite?
Anita Kumar of Politico and Francesca Chambers of Daily Mail apparently don't have a problem with it, since they're the ones hosting the little get-together to send our little Sarah off as she mulls her run for Governor of Arkansas. (Sorry, Arkansas.)
Twitter had thoughts.
I mean...at least Twitter is bidding her a fond farewell.