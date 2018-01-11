Uh Oh! Trump's Flip Flop FISA Tweets Also Include A Confession Of Guilt

Axios quotes a "source close to Republican leaders," which probably means a US Senator, amirite?

.

“I have decided that the only way to stay sane in Trump’s Washington is to ignore everything he says.“

.

But that's hardly possible when Trump tweets random and contradictory statements about votes that are going on this very morning.

“House votes on controversial FISA ACT today.” This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

With that being said, I have personally directed the fix to the unmasking process since taking office and today’s vote is about foreign surveillance of foreign bad guys on foreign land. We need it! Get smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

REBECCA BERG: The president directly contradicted a statement that had been put out by the White House, their official position on this FISA reauthorization with that tweet, and it happened because he was watching Fox News this morning, doing a report on the FISA reauthorization, framing it as a controversy, and, of course, going back to some of these issues with the dossier, the president's fears about unmasking. He watched this report and then tweeted things directly contradicting his administration's policy on this reauthoriization. Congressional leaders' policy on this reauthorization. The president has done this before, put votes in jeopardy Republicans needed on Capitol Hill, but doesn't make it any less extraordinary that the president is off on his own without his staff to intervene.

UPDATE: The House has passed the FISA reauthorization without amendment. Because they are not paying any attention to their so-called President of the United States.

But wait, there's more!

The CNN panel notes that FISA courts issue warrants based on credible and substantiated evidence. So if Trump is suggesting that the Steele Dossier is somehow connected to a FISA Warrant, that confirms that at least some of the dossier's conclusions stood up in an actual court of law. Oops.