Don Jr's Excellent Adventure In Nuuk Featured Bribing The Homeless

"It's homeless and old people who can't make ends meet who can suddenly eat at a restaurant they've never been to before," says Tom Amtoft.
Don Jr's Excellent Adventure In Nuuk Featured Bribing The Homeless
Credit: X/Donald Trump Jr
By Ed ScarceJanuary 10, 2025

A few days ago, Donald Trump Jr. went to Greenland for some PR as part of Daddy's case for annexing another sovereign country. To help things along, Trump's entourage handed out MAGA hats with promises of free food and drinks. At least one of the locals described the scene this way: "All they have to do is put on a cap and be in the Trump staff's videos. They are being bribed, and it is deeply distasteful," said Tom Amtoft.

Source: DR News

At X, the Greenlanders in MAGA caps who attended are referred to as "the local community in Nuuk".

But several sources now tell DR that a portion of the people who appear in the video from Trump's campaign people and in the video that Ekstra Bladet has recorded with the dinner guests are homeless and socially disadvantaged, who often find themselves outside the Brugsen in Nuuk (Brugseni, ed. ), which is located directly opposite Hotel Hans Egede.

- It's homeless and old people who can't make ends meet who can suddenly eat at a restaurant they've never been to before, says Tom Amtoft, who has lived in Nuuk for 28 years. He recognizes several of the faces in the photos from the visit to Hotel Hans Egede.

- All they have to do is put on a cap and be in the Trump staff's videos. They are being bribed, and it is deeply distasteful, says Tom Amtoft.

Fake News

Ugly Reality

Danish news is reporting that many of the people wearing MAGA hats in Don Jr & Charlie Kirk’s Greenland videos were homeless rounded up from the area, including one man they found under a bridge, to come into the restaurant for a photo op & a free meal. meidasnews.com/news/busted-...

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-01-09T19:46:16.576Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon