Don Jr's Excellent Adventure In Nuuk Featured Bribing The Homeless

A few days ago, Donald Trump Jr. went to Greenland for some PR as part of Daddy's case for annexing another sovereign country. To help things along, Trump's entourage handed out MAGA hats with promises of free food and drinks. At least one of the locals described the scene this way: "All they have to do is put on a cap and be in the Trump staff's videos. They are being bribed, and it is deeply distasteful," said Tom Amtoft.

Source: DR News

At X, the Greenlanders in MAGA caps who attended are referred to as "the local community in Nuuk".

But several sources now tell DR that a portion of the people who appear in the video from Trump's campaign people and in the video that Ekstra Bladet has recorded with the dinner guests are homeless and socially disadvantaged, who often find themselves outside the Brugsen in Nuuk (Brugseni, ed. ), which is located directly opposite Hotel Hans Egede.

- It's homeless and old people who can't make ends meet who can suddenly eat at a restaurant they've never been to before, says Tom Amtoft, who has lived in Nuuk for 28 years. He recognizes several of the faces in the photos from the visit to Hotel Hans Egede.

- All they have to do is put on a cap and be in the Trump staff's videos. They are being bribed, and it is deeply distasteful, says Tom Amtoft.