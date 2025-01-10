FBN's Maria Bartiromo Asks If 'Outside Agitators' Responsible For CA Wildfires

Of course they're immediately looking for another way to attack undocumented migrants. Fox "news" and Fox Business Network have been ranting and raving nonstop about the wildfires in California, using it as an excuse to attack L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, the fire chief, because she's also a woman and DEI for the fires, along with repeating Trump's endless string of lies and attacks over the tragedy.

Here's Maria Bartiromo, after first lying that Bass cut the fire department budget (it was actually increased by $23 million) asking if "outside agitators" might be responsible for the fires on this Thursday's Mornings with Maria:

MARIA BARTIROMO (ANCHOR): Have we ruled out all outside agitators? MARK TEPPER (GUEST): No. In fact, I think there were videos of some arsonists creating new fires. So no, I don't think that's been ruled out at all and given the terror attacks that we saw on January 1, I mean, it's certainly not outside the realm of possibility that that's happening. But you know, what's happening right now — at least for me — a lack of mitigation standpoint prior to this has to do with the fact that California is effectively a one-party system. And when you're operating under a one-party system, there's no accountability from the other party to help you make sure that you're doing what you should be doing. BARTIROMO: That's a great point. TEPPER: Gross incompetence. Having priorities backwards. All that stuff contributed to what's happening, not saying it caused it, but it certainly contributed. BARTIROMO: But I'd like to know what kind of investigation is underway in terms of outside agitators. I mean, all of these people who have come into America and wanting to disrupt our lives. I would like to see an investigation to ensure that we know that there were no outside agitators starting these fires.

There has been an arrest made for arson in relation to the wildfires, but of course Fox is going to jump the gun and use it as another excuse for race-baiting and demonizing migrants.