CA Governor Calls For Dems To Play Hardball Against 'Ruthless' GOP

Governor Gavin Newsom had some advice for Dems: "The party...has to organize with more ferocity of focus, more determination to set the agenda, set the course, and put the other party on the defense."
By Karoli KunsJuly 17, 2022

Governor Gavin Newsom spoke the truth most of us have been thinking or expressing over the past several years: It's time for Democrats to quit expecting to make nice with Republicans who operate with "ruthlessness" and start organizing to win.

"You have to also recognize that what you're up against, and right now we're up against the ruthlessness of the Republican party," Newsom warned. And I say that not naively. I don't say that blithely. That's not a cheap shot."

That's the God's truth. No cheap shot, Republicans across this country are so vested in taking power any way they can -- whether through legitimate or illegitimate means -- that Democrats are playing on a completely different playing field.

He continued, "You see what's happening to all the progress we've made in the 21st century, all of the rights that we have many ways of taken for granted that have been afforded since the sixties are being rolled back in real time."

"This is a totally different moment, and we have to wake up with a different mindset and not just old mindset in terms of just a collaborative mindset, a cup of tea and everyone's going to work together and get along.

Then he got right to the point: "Democrats need the Democratic party, not the president, not a speaker, not an elected office holder. The party, the infrastructure, I think, has to organize with more ferocity of focus, more determination to set the agenda, set the course, and put the other party on the defense."

YES, PLEASE! Can we please stop pretending we can all sit down and have a cup of coffee with fascists and strike a deal? Let's see some FIGHT.

Newsom has a warning for all of us, but especially for the Democratic Party. "They are dominating the narrative. The facts aren't on their side, but they're dominating there. And in this world right now, you dominate the narrative, you win, and that's what i'm worried about."

Yep, I'm worried too. Jaime Harrison and Democrats, take heed. It might even be too late, but it's still worth dropping the Nice Dem BS and starting to fight the battle in front of you.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue