Gavin Newsom: Dems Need To Go On Offense

California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke on Saturday at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, and explained the Democratic Party needs a more aggressive strategy to offset the corrosive nature of Fox News.

CNN played a clip of Gavin's interview. Host Erica Hill said Newsom's message was for Democrats to go on the offense.

“These guys are ruthless on the other side. Ruthless on the other side. That prime time lineup by Fox, they are ruthless," Newsom said.

"They dominate the most important thing in American politics today, and that’s the narrative. Facts become secondary to narrative. They dominate with illusion. We are getting crushed,” he said.

We've been calling for a more intense attack strategy from Democrats here at C&L for some time now.

Every wingnut media outlet amplifies the alternative reality MAGA is putting forth, and it's hard to combat that if you refuse to respond in kind. MAGA is a dangerous, undemocratic, and extreme religious cult. When President Biden called them "semi-fascists" and "a threat to US democracy," that was a good start.

Asked many times over, Newsom reiterated that he's not running for president in 2024.

He remarked on Michelle Obama's excellent words in the past, Newsom said it's failing in today's landscape, and I agree with him.

Via The AP, "...he said that mantras that may have worked for the party in the past — like Michele Obama’s famous quip “when they go low, we go high,” — simply don’t work today because “that’s not the moment we’re living in right now.”

Republicans have abandoned all sense of duty, honor, responsibility, and truthfulness and embraced the Traitor Trump tactic of lying, gaslighting, and immorality.

Whether you like Governor Newsom or not, what he's saying here is correct.