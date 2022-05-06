Gavin Newsom Slams Dems For Weak Response To Roe Leak

“Where’s the Democratic Party? Why aren’t we standing up more firmly, more resolutely?" the California governor said.
By Susie MadrakMay 6, 2022

Gavin Newsom did not hold back during a visit to Planned Parenthood in L.A. this week, ripping Dems for a weak response to the leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe v. Wade.

“Where the hell’s my party?" he said.

"Where’s the Democratic Party? Why aren’t we standing up more firmly, more resolutely? Why aren’t we calling this out? This is a coordinated, concerted effort. And yes, they’re winning. They are. They have been. Let’s acknowledge that. We need to stand up, where’s the counteroffensive?”

"Pay attention, America, they're coming after you next," he warned. He predicted the extremists on the court were coming after decisions like Loving. "If privacy is not constitutionally protected, this opens up a panoply of issues."

Newsom also slammed Republican lawmakers in states with “trigger laws” that will restrict abortion access once Roe is overturned.

“Those folks that can’t even afford a Greyhound bus ticket,” he said. “How about all of those women and girls raped in states where they don’t even make an exception for rape? Talk about extremists. Rape and incest, that’s how extreme the Republican Party is in the United States of America."

He's right. This decision threatens everything Democrats have worked for in the past 50 years, and you can't look at it in the vacuum of abortion -- which is bad enough. It is a dangerous, lawless position with a massive ripple effect, and Democrats should be battering them for it and warning the public.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue