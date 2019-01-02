Trump 'Forgot' Jr's Birthday; Re-Gifts Monogrammed Items

This would be SAD!, bigly, it if were not so funny:

It’s Donald Trump Jr.’s Birthday. Celebrate With His Most Bada$$ Instagram Photos To Date [SLIDESHOW] https://t.co/iFNosB1DCS via @dailycaller — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 31, 2018

One, lone spitballer replied:

I saw 16 Candles. Dad forgot your birthday again, huh? https://t.co/agImtOUJDl — Tengrain (@Tengrain) January 1, 2019

Daddy never tweeted a Happy Birthday to him. Sorry Jr. Mints, Daddy always loved Ivanka best.

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors

Editor's Note (Frances Langum): Don Jr. told USA Today last month that his dad is a re-gifter. Since Trump and Don Jr have the same initials, the so-called president has actually given the son gifts that he received from his son the year before.

Cheap!

"Well, I’m the namesake, so I got regifted all the things that were monogrammed for him at times," Trump Jr. told Extra. "There was one Christmas where he may or may not have given me the gift I had given him the year before because I monogrammed it." Trump Jr. said he confronted his dad about the humorous mishap. "I’m like, ‘I know you didn’t get this.'" Trump Jr. said his father asked how he knew that and Trump Jr. replied, "because I gave it to you last year."

This whole post reminds me of the Was Not Was number, which may become the Trump Family anthem before you know it: