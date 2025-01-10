He's From The Government And Yes, He's Here To Help

Some people love to make dismissive remarks about the government -- until their world goes up in flames, is under water, or shaken apart.
President Biden announced yesterday that for the next six months, the federal government will pay for 100% of the disaster response costs from the Los Angeles wildfires. He's also going to ask Congress for more funding to help, and we will be subject to the usual clown show from Republicans. Via CBS News:
Speaking from the White House during a briefing on the fires, the president said federal funding will cover things like removing debris, setting up temporary shelters, and paying first responders. Mr. Biden said he's surging all federal resources possible to Southern California, including 400 federal firefighters and 30 federal firefighting planes, among other assets. "I told the governor and local officials, spare no expense," Mr. Biden said, calling the damage "catastrophic."
The 100% disaster response coverage from the federal government for the next 180 days is an increase from the current 75% the president previously allotted, and more than the 90% Mr. Biden said California Gov. Gavin Newsom requested. The damage is expected to be one of the most expensive disasters in California history.
Three fires are still raging, the president said, and 179,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes. Congress may need to pass supplemental funding to buoy rebuilding efforts, and the president urged Congress to "step up." "I'm going to make an appeal right now to the United States Congress," he said.