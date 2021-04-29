Fox's Chris Wallace Approves Of Biden's 'Government Is Here To Help You' Message

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace took the anti-QAnon view usually so prevalent on Fox News, instead opining that President Biden is offering a lot to the American people and they will want it.

"From millions of jobs to child care to community health centers - community colleges, etc..." Wallace said in reaction to Biden's address to a joint session of Congress. "The other thing that's pretty popular is is you're not going to have to pay for it. Big corporations are gonna pay for it, people making over $400,000 are going to pay for it."

Wallace's next observation was the important one.

"The Biden administration made a calculation that after COVID, that people have come to have a different feeling about government. That they now feel more trusting and more the need of government. The government's here and they're here to help you."

And so they have, at least during President Biden's first 100 days. And as Biden pointed out in his speech, "It’s time we remembered that We the People are the government. You and I. Not some force in a distant capital. Not some powerful force we have no control over. It’s us. It’s 'We the people.'"

Except for the insurrectionists and QAnon fascists.