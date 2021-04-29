Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Fox's Chris Wallace Approves Of Biden's 'Government Is Here To Help You' Message

The Fox News Sunday host said Americans struggling through COVID are realizing the the government has a lot to offer them.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace took the anti-QAnon view usually so prevalent on Fox News, instead opining that President Biden is offering a lot to the American people and they will want it.

"From millions of jobs to child care to community health centers - community colleges, etc..." Wallace said in reaction to Biden's address to a joint session of Congress. "The other thing that's pretty popular is is you're not going to have to pay for it. Big corporations are gonna pay for it, people making over $400,000 are going to pay for it."

Wallace's next observation was the important one.

"The Biden administration made a calculation that after COVID, that people have come to have a different feeling about government. That they now feel more trusting and more the need of government. The government's here and they're here to help you."

And so they have, at least during President Biden's first 100 days. And as Biden pointed out in his speech, "It’s time we remembered that We the People are the government. You and I. Not some force in a distant capital. Not some powerful force we have no control over. It’s us. It’s 'We the people.'"

Except for the insurrectionists and QAnon fascists.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team