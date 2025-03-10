Employees Fired, Migrant Camps Shut Down At Southern Border?

A contractor providing staffing for five Customs and Border Protection migrant camps along the southern border has laid off over 600 people, apparently in response to a continuing decline in illegal border crossings. Whatever the reason, they just don't have enough people to fill them. Via the San Antonio News-Express:

Their last day was Feb. 27, when workers received letters from the company saying the federal government had mandated the immediate firings as part of a contract modification.

“We must conduct employee separations in connection with the government ordered staff reduction at the location where you provide services,” wrote Norma Tejeda, LUKE's vice president of human resources. “At the present time, this action is expected to be permanent.”

The company cut 36 jobs in Del Rio, 73 in Laredo, 129 in Eagle Pass, 201 in Donna and 227 in El Paso, according to documents filed with the state.

It was unclear Wednesday if the contract modification was executed by the budget-cutting Department of Government Efficiency led by Elon Musk or if the camps were being shut down.